Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Bennifer’s love story

And again, like 19 years ago, Lopez and Affleck met without a relationship. In early May, Ben and Jay went on vacation together to a ski resort in Montana. At the airport, exiting a private jet, the paparazzi photographed celebrities holding hands.

The web has already started talking about the reunion of one of the most beautiful and vibrant couples of the early 2000s. According to the assurances of insiders, the mini-vacation awakened old feelings in the ex-lovers, and their relationship is developing very rapidly: “They have a very strong bond, they have known each other for a long time.”

As it turned out later, there is no smoke without fire. On her 52nd birthday, J.Lo confirmed her romance with Ben Affleck by posting an eloquent photo with her lover on Instagram.