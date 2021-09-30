Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rest in Italy: new photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

52-year-old Jennifer Lopez with 48-year-old Ben Affleck, who have officially confirmed their reunion after a 17-year separation, continue to enjoy a joint vacation in the Mediterranean and delight the paparazzi with new locations.

After celebrating J.Lo’s birthday in Saint-Tropez, the couple on a huge yacht (worth $ 130 million, according to media reports) moved towards Italy. They only stayed for a few days off the coast of Monaco, where, fortunately, they missed the ex-fiancé of Jennifer Alex Rodriguez, who rides in the waters of Monaco with an unknown blonde on a jet ski. Then the couple Bennifers went to the Italian seaside town of Amalfi, where they were spotted by reporters.

Jennifer and Ben spend time on vacation without parting for a long time: here they are waiting for a boat that will take them to the shore for dinner, so they kiss on a romantic date in a restaurant, not hiding their feelings.

The media noted that a new unusual jewelry appeared on Jennifer’s neck – three pendants with the letters that make up the name of her lover: B, E, N. The journalists found out that this custom-made necklace was a gift to the singer from Affleck.

The Bennifers couple, after the publication of their relationship, became the main newsmaker of this summer, but there are also those who still doubt the sincerity of their feelings. From the famous photo on the yacht, in which Ben’s hand lies on Jennifer’s buttocks, repeating a frame from the 2002 Jenny from the Block video, a meme has already been made embodying universal sadness, since Ben looks on it, to put it mildly, not cheerful.

When you enjoy touching the body, and then suddenly remember the disappointments in your life and the pain that you caused others.

The last photos show that Ben is clearly enjoying what is happening. Do you believe in the sincerity of the feelings of these two celebrities?

Blogger Minor was the first to announce the news.