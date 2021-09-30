Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss in the new advertising campaign for the Coach brand

Бренд Coach презентовал обновленную сумку Rogue.

Advertising campaign for the iconic Rogue bag model, the brand’s designers have thought through to the smallest detail. The return of the legend should be memorable, so no less weighty celebrities were invited to shoot – Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss.

The photo session took place in a discreet style, led by Olivier Rizzo, which is typical for the philosophy of the Coach brand, and on the other side of the lens was fashion photographer Jurgen Teller. The shooting locations were chosen for a reason – these are iconic for the brand, places of power, for example, Griffith Park in Los Angeles, the Bund in Shanghai and London Bridge, which is designed to tell the “Rogue story”. Model and singer Koki, Ma Zhe, Kelsi Lu and Xiao Wen Ju also took part in the shooting of the advertising campaign.

Designers have focused on sustainability of materials from which the updated Rogue is made – the signature jacquard print of the bag is made from a mixture of organic cotton and recycled polyester.

The Rogue bag, featured in the Fall Coach collection, debuted on the runway for the first time in 2016 and, according to its creators, was “inspired by freedom lovers, rebels and dreamers.” The collection, titled Coach Forever Season Two, will include ready-to-wear bags.

Recall that Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss have become the main characters of the brand’s advertising campaigns not for the first time. He has collaborated with Coach on his account.