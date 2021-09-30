Jessica Alba admitted that her daughter reacted badly to her fame as a movie star

39-year-old American actress Jessica Alba admitted that her 12-year-old daughter Honor was very “upset” when she learned about her mother’s fame. “I had to tell her that I was an actress … and she decided I had betrayed her,” the Fantastic Four star revealed during a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on her show last Friday, January 15th. The Honest Company founder chose not to tell her kids about her film career until the “right moment” was there. But when, in her opinion, that time came, the recognition did not impress Honor and her younger sister, 9-year-old Haven Garner.

When Honor went to elementary school, she learned from completely strangers about her mother’s stellar career. When the girl returned home, she indignantly turned to Jessica: “Why didn’t you tell me!” It turned out that one of her daughter’s classmates had brought a magazine to the classroom, the cover of which was adorned by Alba, and the “secret” life of the actress was revealed. It was at that moment that the eldest daughter “felt betrayed” by her mother.

Jessica also has a three-year-old son Hayes, who is absolutely happy with everything about his parents.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya