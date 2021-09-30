Jessica Alba explains the decision to leave the cinema | News | News

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba explained why she stopped actively acting in films at the peak of her career. The 39-year-old actress told Romper on March 24 that due to her health problems, she decided to focus on family and business.

“I want to live <...> and spend a lot of time with my children. My health matters. <…> Because it is really difficult to be happy when you have no health, ”she said.

As Alba explained, health problems began in childhood, before the age of 11, the actress underwent five operations. However, she seriously thought about the value of her health after the birth of her first child in 2008.

“My mother had cancer at a very young age, when she was about 20 years old. I grew up with a chronic illness. Until the age of 11, I had five operations. I had a chronic allergy and was often hospitalized as a child, ”she said.

Alba noted that when she left the cinema, she was “at the peak of her career.”

“This is really what motivated me <…> To be honest, I was at the peak of my career. I could not return to what I was doing before and be sincere at the same time, ”she said.

The actress added that after giving birth, she realized that she could do “something more.” And instead of focusing on her acting career, she launched her own business, The Honest Company, in 2012. The brand specializes in environmentally friendly baby products without chemicals and the like.

“It took me three and a half years to find partners who would even join me, and I got a lot of rejections. I had to learn a lot, ”she said.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Alba did not completely abandon her acting career, she starred in several projects in 2019.

At the moment, the actress has three children.

Jessica Alba starred in famous films and TV series: “Sin City”, “Dark Angel”, “Good luck, Chuck!”, “Beverly Hills 90210” and many others. Winner of the Golden Globe and Golden Raspberry awards.

One of Alba’s last jobs was a role in the Bad Boys spin-off series Best in Los Angeles. The project was closed in 2020 for unnamed reasons.

In early June 2019, the Jezebel portal included Jessica Alba in the list of the most mediocre actors, despite their popularity. Also on the list are: Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Costner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vin Diesel, Mark Wahlberg, Emma Watson and others. However, Twitter users criticized the published list. They recalled that many of the listed actors have received significant film awards.