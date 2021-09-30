Jessica Alba is benefiting from the pandemic

“Because of the epidemic, I stopped killing myself in the gym,” said 39-year-old movie star Jessica Alba (Sin City, Meet the Fockers 2) in an interview with the January / February issue of Women’s Health magazine.

Jessica is not only a talented, beautiful woman, but also smart. A mother of three, she owns a $ 320 million stake in The Honest Company. And when does she still have time to film?

– Due to time pressure, I often wake up in the middle of the night with a rapid heartbeat and drenched sweat. I’m used to doing everything at the highest level, so I keep every little thing in my head … But it’s not normal: to drive yourself like that, ” admitted Alba… – I thought that after training I should feel like I ran a marathon. Otherwise it didn’t make any sense.

But thanks to the pandemic, the actress says, she realized that she did not need to demand too much of herself.

– When the gyms closed and the training plan went to hell, I realized that it is not necessary to kill yourself in the classroom. Sometimes a brisk walk is enough. Now I only train two to four times a week. I have not gained weight and I feel muscles that I did not even know about before, – Jessica is pleased. – Four days a week, I try to eat healthy, with an emphasis on vegetables and other plant foods. (Probably its own organic company, The Honest Company. A. F.) Do not touch alcohol. But on Friday, Saturday and Sunday these rules do not apply … I have more time for myself. So I started to meditate, it is very calming and energizing.

It’s good that need made me remember her own principles, which she voiced in the same Women’s Health four years ago: it is important not to forget to relax and rest.