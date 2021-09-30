Jessica Alba told fans that her dad is starting to fight cancer

A couple of days ago, Hollywood actress Jessica Alba admitted that her father Mark is starting to fight cancer.

A Hollywood celebrity and mother of many children told her followers on the Instagram social network that her father, Mark Alba, has thyroid cancer. Given the seriousness of the disease, the actress added that her father and she herself do not fall into depression, all relatives and friends are confident in a positive result of treatment. Mark’s entourage tries to turn negative thoughts in a good direction. For example, Jessica published a video in which she and her father have fun during an incendiary dance.

“My papasito is starting to fight thyroid cancer. He will undergo radiation therapy soon ” – the celebrity signed the video.

The dance really turned out to be very fiery and funny. Fans of the actress noticed that an incredibly positive attitude will help Mark to overcome all difficulties on such a difficult path.

“He will definitely do it”, “I send you all the rays of kindness and warmth” – fans write to Alba’s father.

Marc Alba has his own business – a company that deals with large real estate. The company’s Instagram account also reported bad news. Employees of the company said that quite recently Mark had to deal with a complicated form of coronavirus infection, but now he was overcome by a new ailment – oncology. Colleagues added that none of them is discouraged and does not even think in a negative direction, but to the fans they promised to closely monitor the health of their “captain”.

“At the moment he is feeling great, as usual, and most importantly, he is in a positive mood. It takes a lot to keep Mark ” – goes in a message from colleagues.

And we want to remind you that actress Jessica Alba hid the details of her personal life for a long time, she had inactive pages on social networks. A year ago, at one of the conferences, the celebrity promised to become more modern and show fans fragments of her private life. From that moment on, Jessica talks in more detail about herself and her family. By the way, recently she shared a story that her 12-year-old daughter Honor helped her to join social networks.