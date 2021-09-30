Jessica Alba was stolen from the set, and Benedict Cumberbatch was given a ride in the trunk by South African thugs

Benedict Cumberbatch burst into tears of happiness when he was rescued Photo: EAST NEWS

It would seem, well, what kind of abductions in the XXI century? Around the camera, geolocation is tracked at times, and it is almost impossible to commit a crime unnoticed. However, in remote corners of the planet, some villains still decide to steal a celebrity in order to ask for a tidy sum later. Some of the most famous examples are in the KP selection.

Russell Crowe

Timely measures helped keep Crowe from being kidnapped

The Gladiator star, Robin Hood and Oscar-winning star in the early 2000s nearly fell victim to al-Qaeda *. It would seem, where is the actor, and where are the terrorists? And yet. In 2001, information about a blacklist drawn up by an international terrorist organization was leaked to the media: there were applicants for kidnapping. Crowe was on that list. Target? “Cultural destabilization of society.”

Now it sounds like nonsense or a vulgar PR action for a new film, but then everything was more than serious – the actor was assigned a bodyguard in the form of FBI agents. The Australian admitted that he was warned of a possible kidnapping a few months before the Oscar-2001. The information came from a French police officer who received alarming information in Libya. Timely measures helped keep Crowe from being kidnapped.

Benedict Cumberbatch

In 2005, Cumberbatch got into trouble in South Africa.

But one of the main TV men of our time, the performer of the role of Sherlock Holmes Benedict Cumberbatch, was actually stolen. It was in 2005, five years before the release of the British “Sherlock”. Then the BBC filmed another mini-series in South Africa: “Travel to the ends of the earth.” Benedict had one of the main roles. And even if it did not – the British in the coastal city of Durban were a bright prey for local bandits. Therefore, it is possible that when the actor and his colleague got stuck on a dark road at night due to a punctured wheel, a car with armed natives drove up to them. They put the actors on the ground and screamed about money and drugs, as Cumberbatch recalled in an interview. After that, the British hands were tied, Benedict was thrown into the trunk and taken away in an unknown direction. When the car stopped and the actor was dragged to the ground, he began to scream in fear.

“I asked:“ What will you do with us? Will you kill? ”- he described the events. “I was afraid that they would torture us, mock us.” But a random stranger who saw the disturbing bustle frightened off the kidnappers. They left Cumberbatch with a colleague on the road. The actor admitted that he looked into the face of the savior and cried with happiness.

Jessica Alba

Jessica was kidnapped right outside the set

The most beautiful American actress also could not escape the abduction. Back in 1995, she was filming Flipper in Australia. Then the girl was only 14 years old.

Jessica was kidnapped by two criminals while she was parking a scooter, right outside the set. She was fed sleeping pills and demanded a large ransom from the poor parents of the young actress. The villains continued to call the dad and mom of the future Hollywood star with threats and demanding ransom, while the police continued their search – until they accidentally discovered the girl in the trunk of a suspiciously parked red jeep. She was semi-conscious, blindfolded and gagged, but no injuries. The bandits were never found later – Jessica did not say anything about the appearance of the kidnappers.

In the series “Flipper” Alba had to play a hostage

Interestingly, in the series itself, Alba had to play a hostage – in the second episode of the project, the main characters are kidnapped and locked up bound.

In the thriller “Paranoia”, Alba’s heroine is abducted

Moreover, the actress had to seek the help of a psychotherapist to get rid of intrusive memories. And the role in the thriller “Paranoia” (2000), where the heroine of Alba becomes a victim of the abduction, helped to completely eliminate the memory of the abduction.

Verusca Ramirez

The denouement of the story with the abduction of the model turned out to be more than unexpected

The top model, “Vice-Miss Universe-98” and “Miss Venezuela-97” Verusca Ramirez once set the record for the number of points scored for going out in swimsuits (later only Oksana Fedorova was able to beat him). And in 2003, the girl was naturally kidnapped. The villains attacked the beauty when she was sitting in the car – the girl was robbed of her expensive things and all her money. After that, Veruska was taken away in an unknown direction in her own car, where she was held for several hours. However, the denouement was more than unexpected: model manager Luigi Ratino said that the criminals began to search the girl’s car and found there a pack of wall calendars depicting Verusca. So they understood who they had kidnapped. And … they asked the hostage to sign the calendars as a keepsake, after which they returned all the valuables and released them.

* Terrorist group banned in Russia.

