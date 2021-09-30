Jessica Alba – Why the actress left the cinema

39-year-old Hollywood beauty, star of the films “Honey” and “Fantastic Four” Jessica Alba spoke frankly about why she stopped acting in films at the peak of her popularity.

Jessica Alba (photo from open sources)

The actress admitted that the busy work schedule could affect her health. Jessica said that her mother fell ill with cancer at a very young age, and the star herself, before the age of 11, had 5 operations associated with her chronic disease. The actress also had chronic allergies, due to which she often ended up in hospitals. In this regard, Alba tried not to overload herself with work.

In 2008, she became a mother for the first time and was even more convinced that she had made the right choice. The Fantastic Four star noted that she reconsidered her employment and realized that she wanted to enjoy life and watch her daughter grow up.

Jessica Alba did not complete her film acting career completely, she just more selectively approaches the roles that she is offered.

By the way, the audience remembers the Hollywood beauty most of all from the films Sin City, Entourage, Good Luck, Chuck, Machete, Spy Kids, Wanted, etc.

We will remind, in May 2020, it was reported that Jessica Alba after a 2-year hiatus will play the main role in the new thriller “Traumatic Warning” from the American streaming platform Netflix.

Earlier, the “Comments” edition reported that Jessica Alba promotes a healthy lifestyle and shows subscribers how to keep her figure in good shape. Looking at the actress, it is difficult to believe that she is a mother of three children.

