Jessica Alba’s company goes to IPO with a valuation of $ 1.5 billion – Secret of the Firm

The company plans to list about 25.8 million shares on the stock exchange, Reuters reported. The cost of the paper will be from $ 14 to $ 17. If placed at the high end of the range, The Honest will be able to raise about $ 110 million. The company intends to spend the proceeds on marketing and advertising, as well as new product launches and expansion.

The Honest Co.’s plans to conduct an IPO at the end of January 2021 Bloomberg wrote. The agency’s source claimed that the company could be valued at about $ 2 billion. The company’s sales in 2020 exceeded $ 300 million, which is 28% more than in 2019. At the same time, 55% of sales came from its own website, The Honest. The jump was explained, among other things, by the growing interest in household goods amid the pandemic. At the end of 2020, the company recorded a net loss of $ 14.5 million.

The Honest was founded in 2012. The founders are Jessica Alba, Brian Lee, Christopher Gavigan and Sean Kane. Shop at honest.com and at over 32,000 retail outlets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles. Nick Vlahos is the CEO of The Honest.

In 2015, Forbes estimated the company at $ 1 billion, and Alba’s share at 15-20% ($ 150-200 million). According to the latest figures from PitchBook, the company has raised over $ 500 million in funding. Investors included L Catterton, IVP, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.

Jessica Alba is best known for her Dark Angel series, Sin City, Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck, Narcosis and Machete. Winner of the Teen Choice Award and Saturn.

Photo: Wikipedia / TechCrunch, CC BY 2.0

