Jim Carrey is 59 years old. How the actor changed

Jim Carrey celebrates his birthday on January 17th. He was born in the small town of Newmarket, Canada. The family of the future Hollywood star lived poorly – since childhood, Jim, his brother and sisters had to work. In the early years, the younger Kerry’s talent for parody was revealed, which was supported by his parents. Jim’s father helped him come up with the first numbers and looked for clubs to perform. The first films with Jim Carrey were released in the early 1980s. He starred in the Canadian television projects Rubber Face and Mount Kupper. Later, the aspiring actor moved to the United States, where he got a role in the horror comedy Once Bitten about the romance of a young man and a 400-year-old vampire.

Still from the movie “Once Bitten”

Until the early 90s, Kerry actively acted in films, but the work did not bring success. That all changed with the release of the comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Tracking. The film was a huge success, grossing over $ 100 million on a $ 15 million budget.

Ace Ventura: Pet Tracking

Jim Carrey’s career took off quickly. In 1994, the pictures “The Mask” and “Dumb and Dumber” were released, in 1995 – “Ace Ventura 2: When Nature Calls” and “Batman Forever.” A year later, the premiere of the comedy “Liar, Liar” took place about a brilliant lawyer who, unexpectedly for himself, loses the ability to lie.

Still from the movie “Liar, Liar”

By the end of the 90s, Kerry began to dabble in the dramedy genre. He starred in The Truman Show and the Man in the Moon biopic about the famous comedian Andy Kaufman. Both works earned him a Golden Globe Award. Jim Carrey’s dramatic talent was fully revealed in Michel Gondry’s film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The role in a touching story about lovers who erase memories of each other is deservedly considered one of the best works of the actor.

Shot from the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

Since the early 2000s, Kerry has replenished his filmography with the comedies “The Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Bruce Almighty”, the melodrama “I Love You Phillip Morris”, the thriller “The Fatal Number 23” and other projects. Every year, the actor appeared on the screen less and less. Jim Carrey’s flamboyant comeback came in 2018, when the series “Just Kidding” premiered. He played the role of the presenter of children’s programs, who, due to his duty, has to be constantly cheerful. At the same time, the hero himself is going through a family crisis and cannot find reasons for joy.

Shot from the TV series “Just kidding”