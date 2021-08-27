Johnny Depp arrives at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Johnny Depp arrives at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (IFF KV). The plane carrying the famous actor landed on August 26 at the Prague airport at about 23:00. Depp was greeted by a huge number of fans.

Photo: blesk.cz

Johnny Depp was in a good mood. He greeted the fans, waved his hand and even exchanged a few words with them from the window of a parked car. “We trust and love you!” People shouted to the actor. He thanked them for their support.

Hours later, fans welcomed Johnny Depp to Karlovy Vary in front of the Pupp Grand Hotel.

The Hollywood actor will present two films at the film festival. One of them is the documentary, Another One With Shane McGowan (2020), which takes a look at the life of the Irish singer, songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, Shane McGowan. The premiere will take place on 27.8. at 14:00 in the Great Hall of the Thermal Hotel. On Saturday, August 28, at 13:00 at the Karlovy Vary City Theater, Johnny Depp will present another film, the 2020 American drama Minamata, in which he starred.

“It is a great honor for us that an icon of today’s cinema will come to the festival. We have always admired Johnny Depp, so we are very happy to welcome him to Karlovy Vary, ”said Jiri Bartoszka, President of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Source: novinky.cz

Follow the main news of the Czech Republic with 420on.cz in a format convenient for you: