Johnny Depp won a lawsuit against Amber Heard – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The scandalous divorce from Amber Heard almost ruined Johnny Depp’s career. They dropped Pirates of the Caribbean, dropped Fantastic Beasts, and Andrew Levitas, director of the recently released Minamata, starring Depp, pointed out that MGM had moved the tape out of fear of “reputational risks “.

Heard, who accused her ex-husband of domestic violence (although Depp, in turn, claimed that it was the opposite), everything is fine: despite Internet attacks and petitions from Johnny’s fans, no one from Aquaman 2 was going to fire her.

But now, as reported by USA Today, Depp finally managed to prove his case in court. As it turned out, Amber promised to transfer to the American Civil Liberties Union and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital seven million dollars received from the ex-spouse after the divorce. But she did not do this: no funds were received from Heard to the hospital’s account. Now the court ordered the Union to provide documents proving that Heard fulfilled his promise.

Depp believes that his ex-wife’s promise was a manipulation that influenced the court’s decision in 2020, when the actor lost a court case against The Sun, which wrote that he beat Heard. He is extremely pleased with the new court decision, said his spokesman Benjamin Chu.

In any case, Johnny will receive moral satisfaction, but the lost roles cannot be returned, and new problems may not go away, because the “sediment”, as usual, remains.