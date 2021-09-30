Kanye West decided to renew his relationship with Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West decided to renew his romantic relationship with actress and model Kim Kardashian. This is reported by US Magazin, citing an anonymous source.

Kanye sees the two of them (with Kardashian – NEWS.ru) together and wants to make it a reality right now. He tries to get her back again, and it looks like it works., – confessed insider.

On August 26, at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA, the third presentation of Kanye Donda’s album took place. During the show dedicated to the release of the album, Kim Kardashian appeared on the stage, dressed in a wedding dress. Thus, the couple recreated their own wedding in 2014, at the end of the event they left the stadium together, holding hands. Eyewitnesses noted that it was a “special scene”, and Kim herself was not at all opposed to reliving pleasant memories again. The couple’s fans took this as a sign of their upcoming reunion.

Previously, Kim and Kanye were seen on a secret date in Malibu, although before that there were rumors that the rapper was rejected by the famous fashion model Irina Shayk.