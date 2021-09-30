Kate Beckinsale, Paris Jackson, Vin Diesel at Charlize Theron charity party

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
97

Kate Beckinsale, Paris Jackson, Vin Diesel at Charlize Theron charity party

Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron

Over the weekend, 45-year-old Charlize Theron gathered her celebrity friends for a special screening of the new Fast and the Furious in support of her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), which focuses on HIV prevention among African youth.

The guests of the party, held in Universal City, were Kate Beckinsale, Paris Jackson, Charlize’s co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster and many others.

Charlize TheronCharlize TheronCharlize Theron

Kate BeckinsaleKate BeckinsaleParis JacksonParis JacksonParis Jackson

The hostess of the evening herself appeared in a rather laconic manner, choosing a black mini-skirt and a white shirt. The actress complemented the outfit with a Dior clutch and black ankle boots.

Paris Jackson chose a spectacular Vivienne Westwood dress, while Kate Beckinsale appeared in public in a white Christian Siriano mini dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron and Chelsea HandlerCharlize Theron and Chelsea Handler

Paris Jackson

Kate Beckinsale and Marcus MolinariKate Beckinsale and Marcus MolinariConnie Britton and Kate BeckinsaleConnie Britton and Kate Beckinsale

Kate seemed to like the party very much – she dedicated several posts to her on her Instagram, sharing photos and videos. The actress managed to pose for photographers and arrange a comic fashion show with influencer and jewelry designer Marcus Molinari.

Beckinsale generally seemed to have a cheerful mood that evening.

One day I left the house and accidentally married Vin Diesel,

– she signed a photo with the actor.

Vin Diesel and Kate BeckinsaleVin Diesel and Kate Beckinsale

Thank you to the amazing @charlizeafrica for bringing us all together last night for her charity event and for making me the most proud future dad in the world.

– Kate commented on the photo from Theron herself, in which she put her hand on her stomach.

Kate Beckinsale and Charlize TheronKate Beckinsale and Charlize TheronVin DieselVin DieselJordana BrewsterJordana BrewsterJordana Brewster

January JonesJanuary JonesJanuary Jones

Seth RogenSeth RogenTaika Waititi and Charlize TheronTaika Waititi and Charlize Theron

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here