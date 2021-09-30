Kate Beckinsale, Paris Jackson, Vin Diesel at Charlize Theron charity party

Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron

Over the weekend, 45-year-old Charlize Theron gathered her celebrity friends for a special screening of the new Fast and the Furious in support of her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), which focuses on HIV prevention among African youth.

The guests of the party, held in Universal City, were Kate Beckinsale, Paris Jackson, Charlize’s co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster and many others.

Charlize Theron

Kate Beckinsale Paris Jackson

The hostess of the evening herself appeared in a rather laconic manner, choosing a black mini-skirt and a white shirt. The actress complemented the outfit with a Dior clutch and black ankle boots.

Paris Jackson chose a spectacular Vivienne Westwood dress, while Kate Beckinsale appeared in public in a white Christian Siriano mini dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Charlize Theron and Chelsea Handler

Kate Beckinsale and Marcus Molinari Connie Britton and Kate Beckinsale

Kate seemed to like the party very much – she dedicated several posts to her on her Instagram, sharing photos and videos. The actress managed to pose for photographers and arrange a comic fashion show with influencer and jewelry designer Marcus Molinari.

Beckinsale generally seemed to have a cheerful mood that evening.

One day I left the house and accidentally married Vin Diesel,

– she signed a photo with the actor.

Vin Diesel and Kate Beckinsale

Thank you to the amazing @charlizeafrica for bringing us all together last night for her charity event and for making me the most proud future dad in the world.

– Kate commented on the photo from Theron herself, in which she put her hand on her stomach.

Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron Vin Diesel Jordana Brewster

January Jones

Seth Rogen Taika Waititi and Charlize Theron