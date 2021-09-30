Kate Winslet on the drama “Ammonite”

In an exclusive interview, the actress spoke about filming the drama “Ammonite”, love and lack of interest in news

Recently, the movie “Ammonite” was released on streaming platforms. The world premiere of the picture was supposed to take place at the Cannes Film Festival, but due to the pandemic it was shown only at the Toronto Film Festival in September last year. Oscar and four Golden Globes winner Kate Winslet plays in Ammonite by amateur paleontologist Mary Anning, who has made a scientific breakthrough with finds on the coast of her hometown in Dorset. The film is set in the 40s of the XIX century; the film by director and screenwriter Francis Lee is a free interpretation of the friendship between Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison (played by Saoirse Ronan), which develops into a romance between young women

Kate Winslet in the movie Ammonite

What did you learn about your character while preparing for the filming of "Ammonite"?













I had to do some serious research into who Mary Anning was. I wanted to know where she came from, to recreate the picture of what her daily life represented in childhood and in adulthood, up to the moment when our story begins. This was very important to me, so I mostly read history books. To get an idea of ​​paleontology, I spent two weeks with a Lyme Regis scientist named Paddy Howe, working on the same coastal areas where Mary Annning once found her. I tried to follow the same paths as she did. I had to learn how to work with old instruments – they are not very different from modern ones, but they are definitely not as effective. They were heavier than modern ones, and the shoes of those years were very different from those to which we are accustomed. I had to practice walking in those shoes to understand how it changes my posture, and my posture has changed a lot, considering that I spent most of my time in the wind and in the cold rain. (Laughs.) Speaking about a love story, it was very important for me to understand how friendly relations between women in those years differed from modern ones. I read a lot of old letters written by two friends to each other. Sometimes the girls, very friendly and close, almost like sisters, were too frank with each other in expressing feelings, despite the fact that they both could be married. At that time, the girl had to get married in order to get public status, financial support, a roof over her head, clothes and leave her parents. Marriage seemed to be the only possible condition for this. I sincerely admire the fact that Mary Anning did not marry and provided for herself. It was unheard of, Mary was a completely extraordinary woman. Very strong, incredibly intelligent, she was able to accept the fact that she would never receive recognition in the scientific world due to the traditions that reigned in a patriarchal society. In particular, she could not become a member of the Geological Society of London. Today she is considered one of the outstanding scientists of her time. When she was only 11 years old, she discovered the first skeleton of an ichthyosaur, which is still on display in the British Museum.

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in the movie “Ammonite”

Why do you think the love scenes in this film play a huge role?

It was incredibly important to Saoirse and Francis Lee, me, that the physical intimacy in our story supports the love and attraction these women felt for each other as believably as possible. We discussed the structure of each moment in these scenes during rehearsals, and it helped us a lot, because each participant in the scenes of intimacy must understand every movement that he makes. This is a kind of choreography that is important for the continuity of the dance. Actors cannot constantly improvise in scenes of intimacy, just as they cannot do so in any other scenes. For Saoirse and I, the scenes in which we had no lines were a reflection of the true relationship between Mary and Charlotte. Verbal communication between them is very scarce, especially Mary. She is a rather withdrawn and shy woman who lives a very lonely life. Pressure and repression can be called the hallmark of that era. It seems to me that the fact that our heroines do not utter words in scenes of intimacy allowed us to explore the attraction, desire and depth of their affection for each other, as well as to study the femininity that is born in the relationship between two women. We really wanted to show what our heroines really feel behind closed doors. The opportunity to play a role outside of heterosexual stereotypes was a great success for me. I really learned a lot. It was a completely new experience for Saoirse and me.

One of the important lines of “Ammonite” is Mary’s relationship with her mother, played by Gemma Jones. Please tell us about it.

Mary’s relationship with her mother, Molly, is filled with unspoken grief and a need for love and companionship. They don’t know how to talk to each other. This is probably due to the traditions of that era, but it seems to me that it is also caused by the grief that they had to experience, especially Molly. Mary Anning had several brothers and sisters, and four of them died in childhood: someone from smallpox, someone in a fire, someone at birth. These sad stories greatly influenced Mary’s mother. She does not know how to love, because she is afraid that if she loves someone strongly enough, this person will be taken away from her again. Mary provides for both of them, they live in poverty, in fact they survive. Of course, this affects their relationship, since they are no longer close, they are united only by the desire to survive. It seems to me that the relationship between mother and daughter is incredibly important – the connection between women is important, the connection with mothers, grandmothers, sisters, especially in our time. It is very important to show love and reach out to each other regardless of the circumstances. My daughter is already 20 years old, and I am no less attached to her than in the days when she was just a baby. For me, our relationship is a huge privilege and blessing! I don’t know where I would be without them, just as I don’t know where I would be without my mother. She died in 2017, I miss her every day, especially at Christmas: she loved him more than the rest of the holidays.

Kate Winslet in the movie Ammonite

Has your idea of ​​love changed over the years?

It seems to me that we should first of all love ourselves, and I definitely learned this. Without self-love, we cannot truly love another person. I feel much more comfortable now than at 20, and I am at peace with myself, I like the way I look. It seems to me that our ideas about love do change with age. I believe in true selfless love, but I also believe that a person in a relationship with another person or in marriage should know himself and understand his worldview. I am sure everyone should have a voice, this is part of loving another person, as well as accepting the opinions and feelings of those we love, even if we do not always agree with them. It seems to me that it is this ability to support and accept each other without condemnation, showing love and faith in another person, that makes our relationship real. This is not just love, it is understanding, support, and passion!

I can not help but ask you a question about “Avatar “and about an acting record that you set by holding your breath underwater for 7 minutes and 14 seconds. Do you know that before you this record belonged to Tom Cruise, and you beat him by 45 seconds?

I didn’t know this: I don’t read the press, I’m not on social media, I don’t read reviews of my films, I don’t have an Instagram profile, so I had no idea about it. Someone recently at work asked me if I could really hold my breath for 7 minutes, I replied that actually for 7 minutes and 14 seconds. (Smiles.) Somewhere in my phone, among other photos, there is a video of this record, my husband was filming me then.

Kate Winslet in the movie Ammonite

How did you prepare for this dive?

I’ve been diving professionally since I was 24, but that has nothing to do with what I’m used to. Freediving requires holding your breath; this is a completely different mechanism. I went through a very intense training, almost 3 weeks training with an expert who flew to the UK for this and worked with me in a very deep diving pool. And after that I flew to Los Angeles to shoot, where I trained for another 10 days in a huge tank. It was there that there was a record holding of breath for 7 minutes 14 seconds. (Laughs) It was incredible! I liked it so much! I admit, sometimes when I’m nervous, I tell my husband that I want to dive into the pool and hold my breath. It’s so relaxing when you can turn off your brain, slow your heartbeat. You need to limit movement and just empty your head. It is a real art and an amazing experience.

Author: Julia Charisheva-Lolo