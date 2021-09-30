Kate Winslet scandal over retouching Meir’s Easttown poster

45-year-old Kate Winslet is not shy about the changes that have occurred to her body and face with age, as well as after the birth of two children. Moreover, the Hollywood diva agreed to focus on the flaws in her appearance in the new HBO series – “Meir of Easttown”.

Interesting “A real icon, both in cinema and in life”: who became the new ambassador of l’Oreal Paris

In a fresh interview, the actress noted that her heroine, Meir Shien, is an openly ugly woman. According to the actress, transforming into her heroine, she felt unhappy and ugly.

What is the essence of the Kate Winslet scandal?

Firstly, the actress was unnerved by the poster of the tape. According to Kate, she submitted a poster for the series twice after noticing that her skin had been airbrushed. She stressed that viewers want to see characters that look real.

I know the exact number of crow’s feet around my eyes, so please put them all back.

– demanded the celebrity.



Kate Winslet on the poster for the TV series “Meir of Easttown” / IMDb

Secondly, director Craig Zobel cut out footage during post-production, which shows Kate’s imperfect belly.

I got very angry then and literally screamed at him not to dare to do this,

– shared the artist.

The Oscar-winning actress also revealed for a source that viewers are “hungry” for shows that accurately portray real female bodies. She has suggested that viewers identify with her character in part because she “a fully functioning, self-sufficient woman with a body and face that suits her age, her life and her background. “…

Interesting also that Winslet noted that too old to participate in intimate scenes… But for the series “Meir of Easttown” she made an exception and starred naked. Kate admitted that being naked in front of the camera is no longer as comfortable as before…

The actress devoted a lot of time to the character Meir Skien. Enlisting the support of costume designers, the actress personally chose ugly clothes for her character. In addition, Winslet asked to put the light on the site so that all the imperfections of her face were visible as well as possible. All this was necessary to create the image of a hardened heroine who is tormented by old wounds.

To the topic Music of Ukrainian Lyubomyr Melnik became the soundtrack for the HBO series “Meir from Easttown”

Briefly about the plot of “Meir of Easttown”

Meir of Easttown is an HBO detective series that has taken the world by storm. In the center of events is the woman Meir Sheehan, who lives in a small town and is investigating a terrible murder that rocked the entire state. She will have to find out all the details of the victim’s life and get on the trail of the killer.

“Meir of Easttown”: watch the trailer online