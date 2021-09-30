Katy Perry and her daughter went shopping in Paris

Katy Perry spent time with her daughter Daisy Dove shopping in Paris during her family vacation in Europe.

Katy Perry, 36, was a mother on a mission while shopping with her 11-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, in Paris, France, Wednesday 7 July. The singer-songwriter of the hit “Teenage Dream” was spotted holding her baby girl while strolling through local shops in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. Katie was in a denim maxi dress and ballerinas, with one hand holding little Daisy, and in the other a brown handbag. She completed her look with small gold hoop earrings and a blue face shield that covers her nose and mouth.

Orlando Bloom, 44, chose not to join his fiancée and daughter for shopping, but was spotted standing in front of stores in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail. In the pictures, Orlando was wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans as he leaned against the wall outside, chatting with a friend to give Katie and Daisy all the time it took to complete a day of shopping with the girls’ company.

Katy and Orlando’s ongoing vacation to Europe looked like it was nothing more than an adorable honeymoon. In addition to Daisy, they took on the trip Orlando’s 10-year-old son Flynn, from the ex-wife of 38-year-old Miranda Kerr. The couple with two children have already stopped in Italy, Greece and Turkey, where they enjoyed many activities together, such as kayaking and boating. They headed to Paris after the weekend of July 4th and Katie and Orlando enjoyed a much-needed romantic dinner without the kids.

August 26 – the first birthday of Daisy’s daughter

After Katy and Orlando return home, they will prepare for another exciting celebration: Daisy’s first birthday on August 26th. The popular American singer keeps her girl’s face away from social networks, but she could not get enough of how much she changed their lives for the better. On her first Mother’s Day in May, Katie tweeted:

“I found everything I was looking for when I became a mother. So grateful for this very deep love and it is a great honor for me to join the moms club. “

Katie also spoke about Daisy during her May 28 performance on Live live with Ryan Seacrest“. “She’s crawling and she has one tooth,” the pop star said of her daughter on a radio show. “She’s already bitten practically everything.”

Daughter’s first word

Orlando, meanwhile, said his daughter is “a very happy child” in an interview with The Sunday Times on March 21.…

“I’ll kiss her and we’ll spend a lot of time talking“, – said the actor, the star “Pirates of the Caribbean “…

“I will look her in the eyes and sing the songs” Daddy Loves His Daisy Dove “so she knows who Daddy is.” Orlando also admitted that Daisy’s first spoken word was “Dada.” How cute!