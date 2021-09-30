Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at a cocktail party in Paris

Paris is currently hosting the Haute Couture Week. Celebrities who missed the real social life flocked to the French capital from different parts of the Earth to not only enjoy fashion shows, but also to finally chat live.

Last night, as part of a large fashion event, a Louis Vuitton cocktail was held, timed to coincide with the presentation of the brand’s perfume products. Among the guests were famous creative couples who, for obvious reasons, have so rarely come out lately – actor Orlando Bloom with his wife Katy Perry and his colleague, also British actress Sophie Turner with her husband Joe Jonas.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

At the party, these four talked a lot, they are connected not only by their profession – Bloom and Turner are actors, and Jonas and Perry are musicians. These married couples have small children, and the girls who are about to turn one year old – little Joe and Sophie Wille in late July, and daughter Orlando and Keti Daisy – in August.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are on European vacation now. At first, they were vacationing in Italy with children, then they had a romantic adventure in Turkey, and now they came to Paris, exchanging beach slates for branded shoes.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas lead a more private lifestyle, rarely leaving England. They share little personal information with the public, but recently made an exception and on the occasion of the second wedding anniversary showed archival photographs of the holiday.