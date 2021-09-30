Katy Perry Announces Investment in Theta Network and Launch of Her NFTs | Blockchain24

World pop star Katy Perry has partnered with Theta Network to launch NFT for fans around the world. The first digital collectibles will include content from Katy’s upcoming “Play” residence at the new Resorts World Las Vegas, starting in December 2021.

Katy Perry will also acquire a minority stake in Theta Labs along with Perry’s recruiting agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the last corporate validators of Theta Network (THETA). The Theta Network’s NFT marketplace, ThetaDrop, runs on Theta protocol and proprietary blockchain, which is significantly different from other NFT platforms as it was specifically built for media and entertainment.

“I’m simultaneously excited and curious to launch my first NFTs later this year with Theta Network,” said Katy Perry. – This is a new unique opportunity to communicate with my fans around the world, even if they are not with me in Las Vegas. I look forward to immersing myself with Theta team on all the exciting and memorable creative work so that my fans can capture a special moment of my residence that is both a digital collectible and a real-life experience. “

This is the first Las Vegas residence to feature exclusive event-focused NFTs, making them a unique collectible for Katy Perry super fans around the world. Starting today, fans can pre-register and be notified of the first NFT drops on Katy.ThetaDrop.com.