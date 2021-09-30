Katy Perry appeared on the cover of Variety and this photo is inspiring

take a look at the gallery

The Variety edition has recognized the American singer Katy Perry as one of the strongest women among celebrities.

On this occasion, the 36-year-old beauty appeared on the cover of the magazine under the heading “Power of Women”. In the photo, Katie showed off her charming smile as she posed in a stunning off-the-shoulder white dress. Gold earrings complemented the look.

In an interview, Katie said that she finally managed to find a balance between work, relationship with Orlando Bloom and raising her daughter Daisy.

According to Perry, social media greatly alters reality, so some of her assumptions about motherhood turned out to be wrong, but she sorted it out pretty quickly.

The artist also admitted that she still weighs 4.5 kilograms more than before pregnancy, but she is more concerned not with excess weight, but with her own health, happiness and well-being of her daughter.

Well, in this photo, Katie looks really happy.

