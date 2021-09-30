Katy Perry spoke out again against the social network Instagram

Popular American singer Katy Perry recently called the social network Instagram a trash heap! This is not the first time a celebrity has spoken out against the site.

Katy Perry has recently published a strange post on the social network Twitter. A celebrity wrote the following phrase:

“Social media is a real trash heap. This is the decline of human civilization. ”

This is the only thing that the singer decided to tell, she did not substantiate her opinion, but simply expressed it. It is not known what led to such a sharp negative reaction, but it is common to hear such words from Katie. By the way, it is worth noting the fact that the singer’s pages on social networks Twitter and Instagram are among the most popular in the world! She enjoys great success among subscribers, moreover, she maintains her accounts on her own and regularly.

Of course, this post collected a huge number of comments, everyone began to discuss this topic. Apparently Perry realized that she had gone too far, and wrote a response to one of the commenting subscribers. She stated that in spite of everything, she is madly in love with her millionth audience on the Instagram social network.

For the first time, Katy Perry spoke against the social network Instagram in 2017. She said that she was looking forward to when this site collapsed and people could continue to live normally.

“I really hope that soon the Instagram culture will come to an end, and people can finally become themselves again!” – said the artist.

In 2018, she again raised this topic and has already discussed it in sufficient detail on the TV show.

“Now a huge number of people live for a purpose – a beautiful photo, and“ likes ”on the social network have become a real currency. It’s very hard. I would not even want to think about it, I would just like to live a normal life. People buy clothes for themselves, some things, even choose poses for the future shot, go to certain places just to take a photo. It seems to me that for us, as for society, it is very dangerous. If we all plunge into this headlong, then it will mark only one thing – the decline of human civilization. Therefore, you just need to look for some kind of balance. And believe me, I am also looking for it, because I suffer from social networks, like many others ” – said Katie.

By the way, this artist is not the first to criticize social networks and express concern about them. Recently, American model Chrissy Teigen deleted her Twitter account. Joe Legend’s wife explained her act. Chrissy admitted that she can no longer take criticism in her address, she is tired of the endless negativity that she has to listen to every day. Teigen left an account on the social network Instagram, calling the public there more relaxed and pleasant.