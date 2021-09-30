Keanu Reeves touched Lana Wachowski after filming the new “Matrix”

The actor said that the creators of the picture managed to show the future that awaits us in 20 years.

57-year-old Canadian actor Keanu Reeves returned to the role of Thomas “Neo” Anderson in the new installment of The Matrix almost 20 years later. While die-hard fans of the film series are skeptical about the sequel, Keanu was thrilled after filming ended.

The director of the film, 56-year-old Lana Wachowski, speaking at a conference of the Berlin Literary Festival, admitted: she was moved to tears by Keanu’s words after he saw the preliminary cut of the film.

“After seeing the first version of the editing, Keanu was delighted. In his own style, he told me a very touching phrase. Nobody expected something like that from him, but he hit the very heart, “Lana admitted.

“He told me:“ 20 years ago, you told a story in which you described the next 20 years, talked about the problems of digital and virtual life, how it will affect us, how we can reflect on it. And you took the same characters, the same history, the same stuff, and somehow told about the next 20 years. How did you do that anyway? ” It was very touching, ”Wachowski said at a conference in Berlin.

Note that in the Russian box office the fourth part of “Matrix” will be released on December 16. The film was filmed under the sole direction of Lana, her sister Lily refused to shoot the sequel.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Oleg Smolin