Kerry through tears: the sad underside of the life of a great comedian

During this period, Jim Carrey starred in several more films for a standard fee of $ 20 million, but only one “knocked out” from the usual picture – “Fatal number 23”. Unexpectedly for everyone, the comedian plays in a noir thriller with an intricate plot. But the viewer is not used to seeing Kerry like that, and with a budget of $ 30 million, the film somehow collects 77.

In the same year, the actor begins dating photo model Jenny McCarthy. “Jenny is the first woman in my life about whom there was no doubt in my head,” he said in an interview.

The actor has starred in several more successful films “Always Say Yes” and “Christmas Story”. He also “enters” into the rather dubious tape “I love you, Philip Morris”, where he plays a homosexual prisoner who fell in love with a cellmate.

“The Woman I Loved”

The new decade brings new challenges: marriage to Jenny McCartney collapses. According to rumors, after the break, Jim pays her $ 25 million “for silence”, and he plunges headlong into depression, which he is trying to overcome with art therapy: he began to paint.

“When I really started to draw a lot, I became so obsessed that I did not want to go anywhere. Yes, it was even physically difficult for me to leave, because the paintings were everywhere, they became part of the furniture. I ate on them,” he said then in one from the interview.

Despite this, Kerry finds the strength to return to normal life, and in 2011 the audience warmly welcomes the film “Mr. Popper’s Penguins”. And the 53-year-old actor meets a new love – 28-year-old Katriona White.