Kevin Feige names Robert Downey Jr.’s cast for the role of Stark as the biggest risk

“I was fortunate enough to be involved in the early Spider-Man and X-Men films. But we wanted to make a film about Iron Man. And I still think it’s the biggest risk that looks outrageous right now – taking on the role of Robert Downey Jr. It was both about risk and the most important thing – the formation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe in it. He was an amazing actor. Everyone knew that he was an amazing actor. But he was not the star of action films, he was not the main star. The whole risk, as I said, was to hire him. Jon Favreau had a vision of this film and Robert in the role. This decision, as well as subsequent success, allowed us to face other risks and new choices, ”said Kevin Feige.