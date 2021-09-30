https://ria.ru/20210522/kardashian-1733370383.html

Kim Kardashian doesn’t want her kids to watch reality shows about their family

Kim Kardashian does not want her children to watch a reality show about their family – Russia news today

Kim Kardashian doesn’t want her kids to watch reality shows about their family

Kim Kardashian began to worry about how her children would react to what they saw in reality about their family, reports ET Canada. RIA Novosti, 22.05.2021

2021-05-22T05: 51

2021-05-22T05: 51

2021-05-22T05: 51

the culture

kimberly kardashian

Show Business

culture News

kanye west

life style

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155953/41/1559534102_0:17:2996:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c40aa73255c95460f7f220db2ddbe5.jpg

MOSCOW, May 22 – RIA Novosti. Kim Kardashian began to worry about how her children would react to what they saw in reality about their family. … However, Kardashian still doubts whether it is worth showing the programs to children now, in particular, she does not know how to talk about her marriage to basketball player Chris Humphries. “I really don’t want to explain who Chris Humphreys is. I’m not ready for the kids to see all this, at least North. They recently asked me to see the show, but I really doubt it, because then I have to explain a lot to them.” – says Kim Kardashian. The model and the basketball player got married on August 20, 2011, and on October 31 of the same year, Kim filed for divorce. In 2014, Kardashian married rapper Kanye West. The couple have four children. In February, it became known that the celebrities were getting divorced.

https://ria.ru/20210428/kardashian-1730193265.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155953/41/1559534102_265-0:2996:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b7142e401d2574a99c946542c7aea16.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

kimberly kardashian, show business, culture news, kanye west, lifestyle