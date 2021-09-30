https://ria.ru/20210522/kardashian-1733370383.html
Kim Kardashian doesn’t want her kids to watch reality shows about their family
MOSCOW, May 22 – RIA Novosti. Kim Kardashian began to worry about how her children would react to what they saw in reality about their family. … However, Kardashian still doubts whether it is worth showing the programs to children now, in particular, she does not know how to talk about her marriage to basketball player Chris Humphries. “I really don’t want to explain who Chris Humphreys is. I’m not ready for the kids to see all this, at least North. They recently asked me to see the show, but I really doubt it, because then I have to explain a lot to them.” – says Kim Kardashian. The model and the basketball player got married on August 20, 2011, and on October 31 of the same year, Kim filed for divorce. In 2014, Kardashian married rapper Kanye West. The couple have four children. In February, it became known that the celebrities were getting divorced.
