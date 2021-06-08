Kristen Stewart tried on looks from the Chanel Métiers d’Art 2020/21 collection

The actress became the main character of the new advertising campaign of the French Fashion House













Kristen Stewart has been friends with Chanel for many years: she was Karl Lagerfeld’s muse, and after his death she continued her collaboration with the new creative director of the House, Virginie Viard. The actress’s bond with the brand is so strong that she was the only guest guest. at the show Chanel Métiers d’Art 2020/21 … Now she had the honor of being one of the first to try on all the main novelties created by the best masters of the fashion house’s ateliers: tweed suits, a black translucent organza dress, a leather bomber jacket embroidered with pearls, a white blouse and a velvet cape coat.

The shooting of the campaign took place in the French castle of Chenonceau. It was within its walls that a fashion show took place in December last year. The photographer was Jurgen Teller. He managed to capture Kristen against the background of the walls of the “Ladies’ Castle”, immersed in the dark, autumnal atmosphere of the surrounding forest. As Stewart said after the shooting in an interview with Caroline de Maigret, the collection reminded her of the strong women who previously lived in this castle – Catherine de Medici and Diane de Poitiers. The actress managed to accurately convey the mood of the entire collection dedicated to strong and independent women. Virginie Viard, inspired by the fashion and art of the Renaissance, showed new variations of jackets, dresses, long skirts and hats. Chanel’s creative director also turned to traditionally masculine wardrobe items – pantsuits and long coats, which Viard reimagined, taking into account the brand’s DNA.

