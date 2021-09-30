Krylia coach about the penalty kick on Dziuba: “We lost a point because of this mistake. We understand that because of the referees we will not get points ”- Football

The head coach of Krylia Sovetov, Igor Osinkin, reacted to the news that the RFS ESC recognized the penalty awarded after the fall of Zenit striker Artem Dziuba in the penalty area of ​​the Samarans in the match of the 9th round of the RPL (1: 2).

– Suddenly. I thought it was a penalty (laughs). Joking aside, the degree of wrestling given by the judges was quite high. This influenced the game, helped Dziuba push our players. One goal was scored into our goal after the fight – according to the rules. But in the case of a penalty kick, such a small touch …

At first I didn’t pay attention, but then I watched the replay: for such violations they don’t give a 11-meter. We contacted the RFU. But we did not expect that something would change in relation to us. We just wanted to point out a bug.

– But because of her you have lost at least one point.

– Yes, we lost a point because of this mistake. But they could have scored themselves at the end of the match. We understand that according to the judges’ decisions, we are more likely to lose points than we will have extra points. But we will continue to play.

– Why don’t you get it?

– We are a small club. I am not saying that this is precisely the case against Wings of the Soviets. Against all small clubs. And not only here: in Spain, Germany, England. Everywhere. This is evidenced by statistics. I don’t know why this is so, ”said Osinkin.

Controversial goal of “Krylia”: the referee could cancel at once for two reasons. But then Dziuba turned on – and Zenit won