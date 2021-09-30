Kunlun – Dynamo Moscow. Forecast and bet for 1.82 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Kunlun will be hosted by Dynamo Moscow. The game will take place at the Mytishchi Arena on September 30. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Kunlun – Dynamo Moscow: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Kunlun”

The Chinese team managed to score 6 points in 11 matches. In the standings of the Eastern Conference, she is in ninth position.

First win of the season “Kunlun” he celebrated sensationally in the match with Ak Bars (4: 3), after which the Beijing team lost to two rivals in scores. These were Dynamo Riga (5: 6) and Jokerit (5: 6).

A couple more points wards Ivan Zanatta snatched in the confrontation with “Sochi” (3: 2 B), and then the team was waiting for a series of five defeats in a row.

Lost Kunlun to Avtomobilist (1: 5), Salavat (1: 5), Traktor (1: 4), Siberia (0: 1) and Amur (0: 2). In their last match, Zanatta’s guys hit the Admiral (3: 1).

Dynamo Moscow

The capital club took part in ten games and earned 18 points during this period. In the Western Conference, he returned to first place.

At the start of the season Dynamo Moscow performed at the VTB Arena three times. At home, the blue and white defeated Dynamo Minsk (4: 1), Siberia (4: 0) and Avangard (5: 2).

The guys from the capital continued their series of victories on the road. Away wards Alexey Kudashov slammed “Amur” (6: 2), “Admiral” (5: 3) and “Siberia” (4: 1).

Then the Muscovites defeated Dynamo Riga (4: 1) and Sochi (4: 0), but on the 25th, Kudashov’s team lost for the first time this season. She lost to “Torpedo” (2: 4). After the defeat in Nizhny Novgorod, Dynamo smashed Spartak (6: 3).

Forecast and rate

Kunlun’s victory is estimated at 6.40, bookmakers give odds for a draw 5.10, and to win “Dynamo” Moscow – 1.42…

Matches with the participation of the capital team continue to push the total “over” , while “Kunlun” plays more modestly, besides, the Pekingians are almost always inferior.

In the upcoming match, as in the three previous face-to-face meetings, Dynamo are not only ready to take another victory, but also to fill Kunlun’s net with a mountain of pucks. Our forecast and bid – total over 5.5 for 1.82.