Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a fun weekend with their daughter Stormy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 30, continue to fuel rumors of their reunion. Now they, together with their three-year-old daughter Stormy, are resting at the rapper’s house in Houston. Yesterday in her stories, Kylie showed how much fun they have with the whole family.

They put on a funny game with balloons filled with water right on the lawn of the house. Travis and Stormy teamed up and together attacked Kylie, who barely had time to dodge the water bombs.

Travis Scott with daughter Stormy





Recently, a source close to the couple confirmed that they really enjoy spending time together. First of all, Kylie and Travis do it for the happiness of their common daughter, but it should not be ruled out that over time, their relationship may again develop into a romantic one.

Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of time together. Jenner is really happy with Scott. They don’t put any pressure on their relationship. They just get along with each other and everything is going great. They both want to be as present in Stormi’s life as possible. Kylie and Travis put a lot of effort into creating a great atmosphere within the family,

– said the insider in an interview with People.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with daughter Stormi

The source also clarified that Kylie and Travis truly love each other, and are also very proud of how they behave in a balanced and adult way in this situation. He also said that all of this has a positive impact on their daughter Stormi.

Recall that Jenner and Scott broke up in 2019 after two years of romance, when Kylie suspected her lover of treason. Quite quickly, Kylie and Travis managed to establish a warm relationship for the sake of their common daughter – the reality TV star even called the ex-lover best friend in her interviews.

Travis Scott with daughter Stormy



Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi



The press has also repeatedly appeared information about the possible reunion of the star couple. Insiders claimed that Kylie and Travis could get back together and become parents again in the future. At the same time, no official confirmation of the resumption of their romance has yet appeared.