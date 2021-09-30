Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship insider

Kylie Jenner periodically appears in the company of her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Rumors of a reunion of the couple are fueled by the fact that the stars often rest together. This time, Kylie and Travis left for Aspen with their daughter Stormy.

While the celebrities are skiing, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife the status of their relationship: “They will spend a lot of time with their family before returning to work in the new year. None of them seem to be dating anyone else now, but they are still not together. Travis had plans to spend the holidays and New Years with Kylie and Stormy, and he will probably always be on vacation with them. They always get together for Stormi and spend the holidays with her. “

Kylie Jenner (photo: @kyliejenner)

The source added, “Scott has a really good relationship with all of Kylie’s family, so it’s very natural for him to get involved in big family events. He and Kendall are pretty close too. Travis and Kylie have this camaraderie and are always on the same page when it comes to their daughter. Stormy is very active and they have a lot of fun with her, like skiing. Kylie is one of those moms who constantly take pictures of their daughter and send them to Travis when he is not around. “

Recall that Travis and Kylie’s romance became known in the spring of 2017. In the fall of the same year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. On February 1, 2018, their daughter Stormi was born, but already in October 2019, the couple broke up. According to the official version, the reason for the disagreement was the discrepancy between work schedules. Former lovers stated that they remained on good terms in order to raise Stormi together.