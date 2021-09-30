Lada Dance appeared in public in a golden dress. Photo

The 54-year-old singer shone at the “Hits of the 90s” concert.

On June 26, within the framework of the music festival “Heat”, a concert “Hits of the 90s” took place. Among the performers was the performer of the song “Girl-Night”, Lada Dance, popular in the “dashing” years. At 54, the artist was able to impress the audience with a toned figure and slender legs.

The singer managed to demonstrate the shape thanks to a short dress in golden color with fringe in the spirit of J. Lo.

“Shiny Lada Dance in a fabulous way. Her little sparkly dress is appropriate for both stage and track. Rhinestones, stones, “invisible” fabric – everything is cut very well, ”stylist Anvar Ochilov admired her image in a conversation with a KP correspondent.

Earlier we wrote about the image of Yulianna Karaulova on the red carpet of the festival. A young mother, who gave birth to a baby in early June, chose for the event a “man’s” boiled-white suit, the highlight of which was the corset.

