Lazio and Lokomotiv announced the starting lineups for the Europa League match

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League season-2021/2022, Lokomotiv Moscow will meet with Lazio of Rome. The game will take place today, September 30, at the Olimpico stadium in Rome (Italy). The match kicks off at 22:00 Moscow time.

The teams announced the starting lineups for the match:

Lazio: Strakosha, Lazzari, Gabbaron, Acerbi, Husai, Alberto, Cataldi, Basic, Rodriguez, Immobile, Anderson.

“Locomotive”: Guilherme, Rybchinsky, Pablo, Barinov, Zhivoglyadov, Beka-Beka, Kulikov, Maradishvili, Zhemaletdinov, Smolov, Andzhorin.

“Championship” will conduct a text online broadcast of the match “Lazio” – “Lokomotiv”.

The meeting will be served by the British referee team, chaired by Craig Pawson. Leigh Betts and Ian Hassin will act as assistants. Chris Kavanach and Juan Martinez will be responsible for VAR. Reserve referee – Peter Banks.

Let us remind you that Lokomotiv and Lazio play in the same group with Turkish Galatasaray and French Marseille. Lokomotiv drew with Marseille (1: 1) in the UEFA Europa League group stage round 1 match. Lazio lost to Galatasaray in the starting game (0: 1).