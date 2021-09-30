Lazio confidently beat Lokomotiv in the Europa League match

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League season-2021/2022, Lokomotiv Moscow met with Lazio of Rome. The game took place today, September 30, at the Olimpico stadium in Rome (Italy). The match began at 22:00 Moscow time. The confrontation ended with a score of 2: 0 in favor of the home team.

Lazio footballers opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Pedro slipped into the guests’ penalty area on the left flank and cut the serve into the center, from where Toma Basic headed the ball into the goal net.

Lazio footballers scored the second goal in the 38th minute of the match. Luis Alberto from the corner of the field made a serve to the goalkeeper, none of the Muscovites were on the near post, Guilherme also did not orientate himself, and Patricio Gabbaron pushed the ball over the goal line even without hitting.

The meeting was served by the British referee team, led by Craig Pawson. Lee Betts and Ian Hassin acted as assistants. Chris Kavanach and Juan Martinez were responsible for VAR. Reserve referee – Peter Banks.

Let us remind you that Lokomotiv and Lazio play in the same group with Turkish Galatasaray and French Marseille. Lokomotiv drew with Marseille (1: 1) in the UEFA Europa League group stage round 1 match. Lazio lost to Galatasaray in the starting game (0: 1).

