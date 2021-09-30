https://ria.ru/20210608/kino-1736035906.html

Leo, Courtney and Brad. Who is friends with whom in show business

Leo, Courtney and Brad. Who is friends with whom in show business – RIA Novosti, 06/08/2021

Leo, Courtney and Brad. Who is friends with whom in show business

Best Friends Day is celebrated in the USA. The world of show business is cruel, and the acting world is even more so. But some stars still manage to be friends, despite the competition, … RIA Novosti, 06/08/2021

2021-06-08T08: 00

2021-06-08T08: 00

2021-06-08T08: 10

brad pitt (william bradley)

drew barrymore

Konstantin Khabensky

Nicole Kidman

Vladimir Vinokur

Mikhail Porechenkov

Cameron Diaz

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/07/1736000849_0:157:3072:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8d0857e40406471179c69873ce82d3.jpg

MOSCOW, June 8 – RIA Novosti, Anna Nekhaeva. Best Friends Day is celebrated in the USA. The world of show business is cruel, and the acting world is even more so. But some stars still manage to be friends, despite the competition, comparisons and gossip. About the most famous friends – in the material RIA Novosti.

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/07/1736000849_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e75eb864e9101af5ea3646d14dfc34b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

brad pitt (william bradley), photo, drew barrymore, konstantin khabensky, nicole kidman, vladimir vinokur, mikhail porechenkov, cameron diaz, penelope cruz, lev leschenko, kate winslet, naomi watts, george clooney, benardo di capriio affleck, stella mccartney, matthew damon, kate moss, movies and TV series, tobey maguire, show business