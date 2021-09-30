https://ria.ru/20210608/kino-1736035906.html
Leo, Courtney and Brad. Who is friends with whom in show business
Leo, Courtney and Brad. Who is friends with whom in show business – RIA Novosti, 06/08/2021
Leo, Courtney and Brad. Who is friends with whom in show business
Best Friends Day is celebrated in the USA. The world of show business is cruel, and the acting world is even more so. But some stars still manage to be friends, despite the competition, … RIA Novosti, 06/08/2021
2021-06-08T08: 00
2021-06-08T08: 00
2021-06-08T08: 10
brad pitt (william bradley)
drew barrymore
Konstantin Khabensky
Nicole Kidman
Vladimir Vinokur
Mikhail Porechenkov
Cameron Diaz
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/07/1736000849_0:157:3072:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8d0857e40406471179c69873ce82d3.jpg
MOSCOW, June 8 – RIA Novosti, Anna Nekhaeva. Best Friends Day is celebrated in the USA. The world of show business is cruel, and the acting world is even more so. But some stars still manage to be friends, despite the competition, comparisons and gossip. About the most famous friends – in the material RIA Novosti.
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/07/1736000849_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e75eb864e9101af5ea3646d14dfc34b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
brad pitt (william bradley), photo, drew barrymore, konstantin khabensky, nicole kidman, vladimir vinokur, mikhail porechenkov, cameron diaz, penelope cruz, lev leschenko, kate winslet, naomi watts, george clooney, benardo di capriio affleck, stella mccartney, matthew damon, kate moss, movies and TV series, tobey maguire, show business