Luke Wilson on returning to sequel and working with Reese Witherspoon

The third installment of the Legally Blonde franchise is currently in development. It is already known that Mindy Kaling, together with Dan Goor, will write the script for the continuation of the film, and Reese Witherspoon will return to the lead role of the blonde Elle Woods.

In a new interview with People, Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond in the film) revealed if he will appear in the sequel: “Yes. I’m always ready to work with Reese again. We just need to see what happens. “

The actor also noted that he is still a huge fan of the original film: “I watch this movie whenever I see it on cable TV, and it is played on cable very often. But I only do this because Reese always seems so funny to me in the movie. I love the way she plays Elle Woods. “

It is not clear whether Selma Blair (Vivian), Ali Larter (Brook), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Jessica Cauffill (Margot) and Alanna Ubach (Serena) will return to Legally Blonde 3. However, the cast reunited last year for a virtual event. While the release of the film is expected in 2022.

Recall that the first part of “Legally Blonde” by Robert Luketic was released 20 years ago. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown and tells the story of the president of a university sorority who goes to Harvard Law School for her boyfriend. In 2003, the premiere of the continuation of the picture took place.