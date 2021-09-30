Matt Damon flew to Australia to shoot new “Thor”

https://ria.ru/20210118/damon-1593538273.html

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. American actor, producer and screenwriter Matt Damon has joined the cast of Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder and has arrived with his family in Sydney, where filming will begin soon, Australian news portal News.com.au reported. and will soon take part in the filming process. Chris Pratt, Dave Batista and Tessa Thompson, who were involved in the project, are also currently self-isolating in a hotel. Natalie Portman, who will return to the role of Jane Foster in the film, has been living in Australia for several months. It is not yet known who exactly Matt Damon will play in the fourth film about Thor, but attentive fans have already remembered that the actor played Loki in the theatrical production in Asgard. shown in the film “Thor: Ragnerek”. Very little is known about the plot of the new film. But the main role will be played by Chris Hemsworth, and, in addition to the already named actors, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Vin Diesel take part in the film. Korg (voiced by Waititi) and Miek will also appear. The premiere of the project in Russia is scheduled for May 5, 2022.

