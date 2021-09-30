Matt Damon spoke about his secret Instagram account – Moscow 24, 09/10/2021

Photo: AP / Evan Agostini / Invision

Actor Matt Damon admitted that he has a very personal Instagram account. This was reported by the radio station “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

For a long time, Damon has denied using social media, claiming that his life is good even without a presence on Twitter or Facebook.

“I just never saw the point in it. And over time I feel better and better from this decision,” – he explained.

However, Damon admitted that he has a secret Instagram page. According to the actor, he uses her to watch the children of friends all over the world grow up.

Matt Damon himself makes posts on Instagram quite rarely. In his last post, the actor shared a photo of his 15-year-old daughter Isabella, taken on her birthday.

Damon has only 76 followers. The actor has been maintaining an account since 2013 and during this time he wrote only 40 posts.

Earlier it was reported that the famous Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was robbed during the filming of the movie “Mission: Impossible – 7” in Birmingham. Unknown persons stole from the parking lot a BMW X7 car of Cruise’s bodyguard, in which the actor’s belongings were. Later the car was found, but Cruise’s belongings were not in it.