Maverick “may be leaked to the Network before the premiere

Tom Cruise is now actively acting in films. The actor is involved in two projects at once: “Mission: Impossible-7” and “Top Gun: Maverick”, and they are being filmed in parallel.

Tom Cruise (Photo: China Photos / Getty Images)

Recently it became known that the Hollywood star during the filming of “Mission: Impossible-7” was hijacked by a BMW X7, which was waiting for him after a work shift near the Grand Hotel in Birmingham. As it turned out later, in addition to money in the car was one of the few copies of another film with the actor – “Top Gun: Maverick”. She was abducted along with the car.

Tom Cruise in the movie Mission: Impossible

A day later, the stolen car was found, but the robbers had already managed to take everything they could from it, leaving the only briefcase with papers in the cabin. It was there that the record was located, which miraculously survived and was returned to the owner.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

However, the incident seriously scared the showrunners of the picture. Either the thieves did not attach value to the found portfolio and its contents, or they managed to make copies of the film, which could later be leaked to the Web, the Daily Mail reports. Because of the incident, the Paramount film company has decided not to risk anymore. And now all copies of Top Gun: Maverick travel with their personal guards.