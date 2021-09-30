Meryl Streep was unhappy on the set of The Devil Wears Prada. And that’s why!

“This is the price you pay to be the boss.”





This year, the cult tape celebrates its 15th anniversary! In a new interview, Meryl Streep, who brilliantly played Miranda Priestley, explained why, after filming The Devil Wears Prada, she forever redefined her views on the technique known as The Method. Based on Stanislavsky’s system, it assumes that the actor will rarely go out of character. The Oscar winner decided to remain a cold bitch even off the court and greatly regretted it.

“It was terrible! I was so unhappy in my trailer, ” Streep shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. – I heard how they were having fun and laughing. I was so depressed! I told myself: this is the price you pay to be the boss. This is the last time I used the Method. “

Anne Hathaway, who played the protagonist, noted that she did not feel “intimidated” by her older colleague. The actress understood that Meryl looked after her, even if she did not show it outwardly. By the way, Rachel McAdams was initially considered for the role of the main character, but Streep insisted on Ann, amazed by her performance in Brokeback Mountain.