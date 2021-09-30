Meryl Streep’s daughter married a famous musician: the first photo of the newlyweds | People

The daughter of the famous American actress Meryl Streep, 35-year-old Grace Gummer, married the famous DJ, musician and producer, 46-year-old Mark Ronson.

The newly-made husband shared his joyful event on his personal page on Instagram. “My sincere love … It’s incredible, but you were able to make my 45th year the best in my life. I hope that every next birthday I will spend next to you. And yes, we got married”, – wrote a touching message Mark.

Video of the day

By the way, Ronson and Gummer started dating last year. In early May of this year, rumors began to appear about the engagement of the star couple. All because they were noticed while walking around New York. Mark made an offer only in June.

Previously, Grace met with another musician – Tei Streteirn. They got married in 2019, but not even two months have passed since they broke off their relationship.

For Ronson, this is also not the first marriage. The musician was married to French actress Josephine de la Baume from 2011 to 2018.

Fans and friends of the newlyweds rushed to congratulate them on a wonderful event.

“You did it! Glad for you, Mark”, “Wonderful. Congratulations to both of you,” “Congratulations,” “Happiness to you,” “So happy for you guys,” “Beautiful! Congratulations,” people write.

Briefly about celebrities:

Mark Ronson – Winner of the Grammy, Oscar (as co-author of the song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star is Born”). He performs with his band Mark Ronson & The Business Intl. In addition, he worked to build the careers of Adele, Lily Allen and Amy Winehouse.

Grace Gummer Is one of the four children of the famous British actress Meryl Streep. The girl followed in the footsteps of a star mother and became an actress. Her first screen appearance was in 1993, in Streep’s “House of the Spirits”.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL wrote that the winner of the fifth season of the show “The Bachelor”, the protagonist of which was Sergey Melnik, model Marina Kishchuk, got married.