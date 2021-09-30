Met Gala 2021 – Kim Kardashian, J. Lo, Rihanna – the best moments of the costume Institute ball, photos – News of the world showbiz

On the night of September 13-14, the Met Gala – 2021 took place in New York. In our review, we have collected the brightest and most discussed moments of the ball of the Costume Institute

Highlights of the Met Gala 2021 / Photo: Getty Images

This is not a Halloween party, this is the Met Gala, baby! If you suddenly did not know, then The Costume Institute Ball is held annually in NYC. The event was founded in 1948! And now every year it is an excellent platform for stars who are eager to compete and find out who is more creative.

This event is held for a reason, it is a charity evening. The proceeds support the work of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Together with the Met Gala, an annual exhibition of costumes opens at the museum.

Let’s take a look at how the stars “got creative” this year, what they did on the red carpet and why the Met Gala is now being discussed all over the world.

Kim Kardashian – Dementor

Kim Kardashian saved a great deal on makeup this year. The star appeared on the red carpet in a suit from Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2021 / Photo: Getty Images

Kim has been compared to a character from the Harry Potter universe who feeds on positive memories and emotions of people – dementor…

Screenshot: Instagram

Bennifer forever

Finally, this couple took to the red carpet. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez happy together again after 17 years after parting. Lovers cannot tear themselves away from each other, and even their masks with passionate kisses are not a hindrance.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo: Getty Images

Cozy Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Sometimes you think: “How cool it is to sit wrapped in a blanket. I wish I could go to the store, to work, and to go for a walk in it.” And Rihanna’s boyfriend A $ AP Rocky not only thought so, but did, why not? The guy posed for cameras in a huge plaid cape, and Rihanna chose a dress that is on the Web compared to a down jacket…

The main thing is that the suit fits!

Rihanna and her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky / Photo: Getty Images

“Naked” and proud

And here Kendall Jenner and Zoe Kravitz, on the contrary, decided to undress… Almost. Their transparent dresses were remembered by the guests of the evening for a long time. We also did a vote: whose “naked” image is better? If you haven’t chosen your favorite yet, the time has come – you can vote here.

Zoe Kravitz and Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish debut

This year, several new stars came to the red carpet of the Met Gala. But the most discussed was the popular 19-year-old singer. Billie Eilish… The artist is no longer shy about her feminine forms. More recently, in social networks, many jokingly compared her with Irina Allegrova, and now with Marilyn Monroe. We believe this is a success. Just look at this beauty!

Billie Eilish made her debut at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo: Getty Images

Triple output

Outrageous rapper Lil Nas X recently showed himself to be “pregnant”, and now surprised by appearing on the red carpet. The artist first put on a huge golden cape, underneath was a suit in the style of Iron Man, but the last outfit, it seems, he took to vilify from J. Law or Beyoncé.

In a conversation with reporters, the rapper admitted that in this way he wanted to show his “exit from the closet”, that is, a camingout, or, even more simply, an admission that he is gay.

Lil Nas X at Met Gala 2021 / Photo: Getty Images

With a flying gait …

Gymnast Nia Dennis showed a sports master class: while the rest of the stars posed boredly in front of the cameras, Near decided in front of the cameras … to fly, doing a somersault right on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum.

Nia Dennis at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo: Getty Images

It will definitely be remembered for a long time!

Nia Dennis at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo: Getty Images

For the event, Near chose an outfit from Stella McCartney x Adidas.

Nia Dennis at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo: Getty Images

Hidden meanings

Some stars simply flaunted in front of photographers in their outfits, others – carried a “message”. Let’s figure out who broadcasted which message.

So, the first outfit – models and actresses Cara Delevingne… Kara calls for the destruction of patriarchy and advocates for equal rights for women and men.

And here a very piquant situation turned out, because even native speakers of English could not understand what the word meant peg in this context. It is usually translated as “a hook, a peg”. But Kara explained that this term refers to the moment during which a woman has sex with a man using a sex toy on a belt.

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala 2021 / Photo: Getty Images

Not without LGBT activists… Actor and screenwriter Dan Levy donned a suit with silhouettes of kissing men, and American football player Megan Rapino showed on camera her clutch with the words “We believe in gays” with a reference to the phrase “In God We Trust”, which is the motto USA.

Megan Rapino and Dan Levy at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo: Getty Images

Another dress did not go unnoticed. American Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez politician arrived at the Costume Institute ball in a snow-white dress with the inscription Tax the rich – “Taxes are for the rich”…

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala 2021 / Photo: Getty Images

This is how the Met Gala 2021 will be remembered. We hope that next year, like this one, the pandemic will not interfere with the Costume Institute ball!

More news on the topic: