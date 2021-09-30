Metallurg and Salavat Yulaev gave a powerful start in the 2021/2022 season in the KHL, what are the reasons

The start of the new season in the KHL really turned out to be bright. Yes, there are those whose positions of outsiders were predicted in advance. For example, Admiral, Amur, Kunlun perform poorly in the Eastern Conference, and again disappoint their fans in Siberia. But there are teams that gave an excellent start, although they could not do without criticism.

Let’s start with Metallurg. On the same Ilya Vorobyova last year, almost streams of mud were poured out, blaming this specialist for the team’s failures and being eliminated from Avangard in the second round of the playoffs. But, firstly, Vorobyov lost to the future champion, and secondly, a whole attack with injured and sick hockey players fell on his team during the championship, as a result of which there was a recession, which was impossible to control and predict.





Now we see how the team of Ilya Petrovich can play when it is in good shape. The coaching hand and many years of experience are immediately visible, which Vorobyov definitely does not occupy.

It is in the coaching component, as well as in the correct ability to find an approach to each individual hockey player, that the main success of the Magnitogorsk team of the current season is hidden. Of course, there were some mistakes on the part of the management in the configuration, but who does not have them? That is why there are exchanges in the KHL, so that, for example, Denis Zernov would move to Magnitogorsk, and Nikolay Prokhorkin received a new challenge in the Omsk club.

It is important that Ilya Petrovich believed and brought to new roles such players as Nikita Korostelev, Nikolai Goldobin, Semyon Koshelev. Under Vorobyov, the talented Yurov grows and develops. There are also experienced hockey players in the club like Vasily Koshechkin, who will definitely not let you down at a crucial moment. This is vividly proved by yesterday’s match with Barys, when Finnish goalkeeper Juha Olkinuora did not play. As a result, Koshechkin came out and dragged his team.

Obviously they guessed right in Metallurg with foreigners. A good central striker Philip Maye, knows his stuff Josh Curry, fit into the team of Brendan Lipsik, whom CSKA refused for some reason. And the Swedish defender Linus Hultström does what was expected of him (of course, in addition to the direct duties of a defensive player) – he plays the puck perfectly on the blue line, comes out in the majority, creates chances for scoring. In “Magnitogorsk” they rely not on size, but on technique, speed, skill. This is the philosophy that brings results.

All this is a coaching experience and a carefully thought-out tactic, which, we repeat, is bearing fruit. And, of course, a great preseason played a role, during which the team worked on a lot of things.

Salavat Yulaev also looks powerful at the start of the season. Ufa ranks second in the East in terms of additional indicators – right after Magnitka.

Assistants play an important role in the success of Ufa residents Tomi Lyamsya – Victor Kozlov, Nikolay Tsulygin and Mikhail Vasiliev. Kozlov, for example, gave the Yulais a majority that works and bears fruit. Tsulygin, who had previously been the head coach of the team, helped Lyams to get up to speed and complement the Finnish specialist quite well.

It is important that now in “Salavat” no one digs under each other, and the whole team is one close-knit team. Although the same Lamsya in the offseason was not criticized only by the lazy. As well as the Finnish goalkeeper Juhu Metsolu, who failed the preseason tournaments. But both Lyamsya and Metsola are now in perfect order, and everyone has long forgotten about the preseason.





The age forward fit into the system of Yulaevites Nikolay Kulemin, playing in the same three with Kadeikin and Shmelev. The first Finnish trio is doing its job, speaking the same language with the head coach, and the young people grabbed their chance with their teeth and are not going to let it go. Mukhamadullin comes out in the first pair and gets time in the majority, Amirov, who has healed the injury, is trying, Bashkirov is good.

Ufimtsev criticized that they had recruited many age hockey players, but neither Biryukov, nor Zubarev, nor Tikhonov, nor the already mentioned Kulemin spoil the overall picture. On the contrary, the team has a long shop, there is an opportunity to rotate in case of injuries and illnesses. The exchange of Vorobyov for Khafizullin also played a plus. Specifically now Dinar is injured, but Ufa got a strong defender for the first and second pair.

So the current successes of Metallurg and Salavat Yulaev are absolutely logical. There are no miracles in hockey (and in sports in general). The main thing is to exclude long-term recessions in the future, but in general, Magnitogorsk and Ufa already have a backlog with the two-point system. Let’s see what happens next.