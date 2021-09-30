Meteorite and caterpillars: the Fonbet logo of the Hockey Stars Week in Chelyabinsk: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

One hundred days before the start of Fonbet Hockey Stars Week 2022! The league presents the logo and corporate identity of the main show of the season, which will be held in Chelyabinsk from 8 to 16 January 2022 and will bring together the best players of the KHL, WHL and MHL. For the second time in a row, the title partner will be the bookmaker Fonbet, which has been cooperating with the Kontinental Hockey League for many years and regularly supports its projects.

Chelyabinsk is a large industrial metropolis with a rich history, in which the glorious pages of the achievements of local hockey occupy a special place. Pupils of the Chelyabinsk hockey school won major international tournaments, won the Gagarin Cup, which makes the region and its capital one of the main hockey regions in Russia. The residents of Chelyabinsk are very fond of hockey and with all their heart they are worried and support the teams of their city.

The history and events of Chelyabinsk formed the basis for the corporate identity of the main show of the KHL season.

The Fonbet Hockey Stars Week 2022 logo depicts a meteorite falling, which looks like a puck against a starry sky. A meteorite fell in Chelyabinsk on February 15, 2013 and brought the city world fame. The shape of the logo is a rhombus, the same as that of a sheet of metal used in mechanical engineering. The font refers to the heavy industry of Chelyabinsk, tractor and tank building: the city has been nicknamed “Tankograd” since the Great Patriotic War. The logo is made in the colors of the coat of arms of the Chelyabinsk region, red and gold prevail.

The signature pattern of the Fonbet of Hockey Stars Week is a combination of a meteorite, a tank track profile and a nut outline. These elements combine to create a dynamic pattern that resembles a frosty pattern in outline.

By tradition, a line of hockey paraphernalia in corporate colors and using the style of the main show of the KHL season will be released for Fonbet Hockey Stars Week.

Fonbet Stars Hockey Week will be held from January 8 to 16. The best players of the Women’s Hockey League will be the first to enter the game (January 8), the next day the JHL Challenge Cup will take place, and on January 15 and 16, viewers will see the Master Show and the KHL All-Star Game.

Sergey Dobrokhvalov, Vice President of the KHL:

– When we develop the logo and corporate identity of Fonbet for the Hockey Stars Week, we pay great attention to the symbols and visual images of the city, the history of the region in which our title event will take place. Chelyabinsk is a very multifaceted city, so we had several ideas, and all of them, one way or another, formed the basis of the logo and corporate identity. The theme of the meteorite and Chelyabinsk are closely related, thanks to this history the city is known all over the world. Even for the Chelyabinsk residents themselves, this is one of the first associations. We could not ignore the topic of metallurgy and mechanical engineering, these aspects are laid down in the form of the logo, its font and patterns. In general, the logo and the entire corporate identity of the Hockey Stars Week is a set of associations and meanings that are imperceptible at once, but visible upon close study. I am sure that our designers have managed to create a vivid and memorable visual image of the Hockey Stars Week in Chelyabinsk.

Ivan Savin, General Director of Traktor:

– One hundred days before the start of Fonbet of Hockey Stars Week is a kind of starting point that will slightly open the curtain over the visual image of this holiday. It’s nice that the Kontinental Hockey League took the history and events of Chelyabinsk as the basis for its logo and corporate identity, which is hosting this big event for the second time. In the center of the visual row are the main elements of the identity of our city, known all over the world, and we are sure that by drawing attention to them, the League successfully realizes its big goals and meets the residents of Chelyabinsk and the guests of the South Ural capital, who are looking forward to the January show.

Alexander Paramonov, General Director of BC Fonbet:

– Fonbet Hockey Stars Week is the most spectacular hockey event of the year. It is symbolic that it will be held in Chelyabinsk – a real forge of champions and hockey stars of our country, and starts right after the New Year, thereby prolonging the festive mood for all fans and sports fans. The developed logo turned out to be dynamic, bright, like hockey itself. There are a lot of references in it, which makes his image memorable and recognizable. For Fonbet, cooperation with the Kontinental Hockey League is one of the key in the company’s marketing strategy. We are proud that the KHL has been our reliable partner for several years. Together with the League, we will do our best to ensure that Hockey Stars Week 2022 remains in the memory of our fans for a long time.