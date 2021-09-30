Miranda Kerr spoke about the joint education of children

“I’m so glad Orlando found someone to make him happy.”





Legion media

Miranda Kerr











Miranda Kerr, 38, was very frank in her conversation with the editor of the WSJ portal. She talked about the upbringing of Flynn’s 10-year-old son, who was born in a marriage with Orlando Bloom. The model is now married to entrepreneur Evan Spiegel, from whom she gave birth to sons Miles and Hart. And Orlando and his current wife, Katy Perry, had a daughter, Daisy, last year.

“I’m so happy that Orlando found someone to make him happy. Because for Flynn, a happy father and a happy mother are the most important thing, ”Kerr assured. – Flynn has always been in the first place for me, and I, without ceasing, made sure that he felt safe, so that he was comfortable. She just put his needs ahead of hers. “

Miranda admitted that even when she divorced Bloom, first of all she thought about her son and tried to assess whether it would be in his interests too. “When viewed from this angle, it removes everything that is too personal between you and your ex. Then it will really be about the child, ”said the mother of many children.

“Lucky for me, I love Katy Perry. I’m so glad Orlando has it. I am no less glad that I met my husband a little more than a year after Orlando and I parted ways, ”the supermodel admitted. Although Kerr did not think that after breaking up with her first spouse, she would still have a serious relationship.

“I was just pleasantly surprised that I met Evan and how much we complement each other. In the end, everything turned out as well as possible. Although that time was not easy. I was going through a breakup, ”said Miranda.