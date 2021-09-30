“My 9-year-old daughter found me and my husband in an intimate moment”

The actress spoke about an unpleasant incident that occurred at the time of her and her husband’s solitude.





Legion-Media

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba











In the new episode of her YouTube show “Getting Honest,” Jessica Alba spoke about an unpleasant incident in her family life with Cash Warren. The actress remembered how her and her husband’s romantic evening was interrupted by the 9-year-old daughter of the stars, Haven. As it turned out, the girl entered the bedroom of the spouses at the most inopportune moment.

“It was terrible. We, of course, laughed for about five minutes after that, but it looks like we inflicted psychological trauma on our daughter, “- said Warren. According to Jessica, when her daughter found her and her husband at a time of solitude, her first thought was to call Cash’s sister – the actress wanted to ask her for advice. As noted by Jessica, a relative always helps them in difficult moments of life.

However, Alba’s lover immediately took control of the situation and talked to the baby about what had happened. As Warren pointed out, it would be wrong to ignore this incident. As a result of the conversation, the husband of the actress agreed with her daughter so that she would no longer enter the parents’ room without knocking. Now the star couple recalls that situation with humor, but at that moment they were very embarrassed.