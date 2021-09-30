My captain: why Tom Hanks plays only goodies

Tom Hanks © Jesse Dittmar for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tom Hanks turns 65 on July 9th. Every time someone says his name, the Hollywood star should have already started correcting a Jack Sparrow-speaking speaker: “CAPTAIN Tom Hanks.” The actor so often portrays the captains of various vehicles (from an airplane to a spaceship) that it would be quite appropriate. True, in my opinion, he shows even such authoritative characters as rather mundane personalities. But, perhaps, this is his success – the actor is famous for the roles of ordinary people, in which the audience recognizes themselves. At the same time, an asteroid was named in his honor – not bad for a person without higher education?

At the peak of his career, there was nothing beyond Hanks’ control: he easily switched between romantic, comedy and dramatic roles. Of course, it’s hard to imagine him as a hero of an action movie, mowing out crowds of adversaries with automatic bursts, but that didn’t stop him from saving Private Ryan. In the second half of his career, he managed to retrain for the role of heroic personalities, but again with a human face. Comedy to Drama Hanks is often portrayed as a wise, patriarchal and noble figure, credible with his naturalness. He makes about the same impression in life, despite the unusual things like collecting typewriters. Perhaps he likes to play personable persons, because he is a distant relative of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. Hanks is so alien to any scandals that he can be considered a saint. True, in his youth he played not at all such goodies. Tom began his career in cinema as a comedian and throughout the 1980s entertained the audience with frivolous films. Some of them were not even shy about vulgar witticisms, which is difficult to correlate with the current respectable reputation of the actor. Hanks especially succeeded in physical comedy, where he acted out the misadventures that were happening to him in a cartoon manner.

Still from the movie “Bolshoi”, 1988 © 20th Century-Fox / Getty Images

The turning point for him was the picture “Bolshoi” (1988), for which he received an Oscar nomination. Academics love to celebrate pretentious performances, but in this film, Hanks amazed everyone with his sincerity and spontaneity, playing a 13-year-old boy in an adult body. To some extent, the picture anticipated the modern trend, when infantile men, like Peter Pan, are in no hurry to grow up. After that, Hanks turned into a really big star and decided that it was time to swing at the laurels of a serious dramatic performer. Through the mouth of a baby In part, Hanks owes the success of his career to the children he has played with in films. The actor learned the best from them. In “Bolshoi”, the young version of the protagonist was embodied by the young David Moskow. The assistant director filmed how he acted out not only his scenes, but also for Tom Hanks. This gave the filmmakers an idea of ​​how a real child would behave in a given situation. Based on these notes, Hanks built his image.

On the set of the movie “Forrest Gump”, 1994 © Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images

History partly repeated itself on the set of Forrest Gump (1994). Tom spent a lot of time with the boy who portrayed the protagonist in his youth, and learned to copy his southern accent. Result: won an Oscar. Acting method against extra pounds Tom’s other secrets are less impressive. He gives very simple advice to novice actors: come on time, know your text, and the like. According to him, the acting craft is surrounded by a lot of hype and glamor, but, in fact, it is the same job as any other. That is, career growth requires hard work, responsible performance of one’s tasks, passion and other basic things.

Still from the movie “Philadelphia”, 1994 © TriStar / Getty Images

More than once, Tom was helped to gain recognition for his commitment to the acting method. In his prime, he performed feats in the spirit of Christian Bale – long before Bale himself. In 1992, in Their Own League, Hanks put on 13.5 kg for his role as coach of the women’s baseball team (thanks to the ice cream diet). A year later, he was playing an AIDS unemployed gay lawyer at Philadelphia, so he had to quickly get rid of the dessert sides (needless to say, he was awarded another Oscar for such a killer combo).

Shot from the movie “Outcast”, 2000 © 20th Century-Fox / Getty Images

In “Outcast” (2000), he went all out and got rid of 30 kg in four months. He also neglected washing for weeks in order to reliably reincarnate as a man stuck on a desert island. The crew members hardly appreciated this dedication to the craft. As a final chord, Hanks injured his leg and caught a dangerous staphylococcal infection. True, he did not do this on purpose, the acting method has nothing to do with it. Production had to be curtailed for three weeks while Tom’s life was rescued in the hospital. Not a villain at all If there is anything to blame Hanks for, it is in some predictability in the choice of roles. He has become so inseparable from positive images that it is difficult to imagine him in a villainous incarnation, and that could be interesting. However, he did not spoil the audience too much with a variety in this direction before.

