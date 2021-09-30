Nicolas Cage first came out with his fifth wife

Yesterday, July 13, the premiere of the new thriller directed by Michael Sarnoski “The Pig” took place in Los Angeles. The entire film crew appeared on the red carpet in front of the reporters, including the performer of one of the main roles, Nicolas Cage.

The 57-year-old actor this evening attracted all the attention of the press, because he came to the premiere with his fifth wife, 26-year-old Japanese woman Riko Shibata. This is the couple’s first time as a spouse, and they got married on February 16 this year, just a couple of days after Valentine’s Day.

Nicolas Cage and Rico Shibata Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolfe

The Pig Film Crew: Michael Sarnoski, Adam Arkin, Vanessa Block, Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolfe

Recall that for the first time the paparazzi noticed Nicholas and Rico together on February 25, 2020 in New Orleans. Then he brought the girl to his own tomb in the city cemetery: the actor acquired a structure in the form of a snow-white pyramid in 2010 and bequeathed to bury himself in it. Why Cage chose such an extraordinary location for one of his first dates remains a mystery. Later it became known that the actor met Rico in Japan. And they got married this year at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. For Nicolas Cage, this was the fifth marriage, and for Rico Shibata, the first.

Prior to Rico, Nicholas was in a relationship for a year with 23-year-old Erica Koike, who, as many noticed, is similar to his ex-wife, Alice Kim. On March 23, 2019, the partners signed, and after 4 days they annulled the marriage. That the first, that the second was a complete surprise for loved ones and fans of Cage. Later, Cage assured that the girl had deceived him. They drank heavily before applying, he said. He also stated that Koike cheated on him throughout the romance with him. In response, a make-up artist by profession demanded alimony from him for the time and money spent.

Nicolas Cage and Erica Koike

Before Erica, Cage was married three times. The first marriage to actress Patricia Arquette lasted six years (from 1995 to 2001), the second time Cage married Lisa Maria Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, who was previously married to Michael Jackson. Nicholas and Lisa broke up three months after the wedding. With his third wife, a waitress Alice Kim, Cage lived for almost 12 years (after the divorce he became depressed), now they are raising 15-year-old son Kal-El together. Cage also has an eldest son from a civil marriage with actress Christina Fulton (they met at the turn of the 80s and 90s) – Weston Coppola. He is now 30 years old. He followed in his father’s footsteps: in 2018, the guy married for the third time. Nicolas Cage with his son Weston