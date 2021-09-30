Nicolas Cage, Jesse Eisenberg, Shailene Woodley, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christoph Waltz

Nicolas Cage got a key role in the western “Butcher’s Crossing” – the adaptation of the novel of the same name by John Williams. the author of “Stoner”. The film will be directed by Gabe Polsky (Red Army), who, together with Liam Satr-Meloi, turned the novel into a script. The action takes place in the Wild West at the beginning 1870s. The protagonist of the story is a Harvard student who dropped out of school and rushed to Kansas in search of adventure and romance. In the town of Butcher’s Crossing, he meets a seasoned bison hunter Miller (Cage) and goes with him on a dangerous hunt that has turned into a test of survivability. Filming will start in October.

* * *

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrian Brody and Riley Keough will form the backbone of the cast of the thriller Manodrome. The director’s chair will be taken by South African John Trengov. The future picture is described as a nihilistic thriller. The protagonist of the story, Uber driver Ralphie (Eisenberg), decides to change his life – he takes up bodybuilding and joins a libertarian sect whose members are obsessed with masculinity. Giving free rein to hidden dangerous desires, the protagonist gradually loses touch with reality.

* * *

Shailene Woodley will replace Emma Roberts in the fantastic comedy Robots, an adaptation of Robert Sheckley’s short story Robot Double. The film will be directed by Borat writer Anthony Hines and Danish Kasper Christensen (TV series The Clown). British comedian Jack Whitehall will play the businessman Charles, who fell in love with a girl named Elaine (Woodley). She turned out to be old-fashioned and demanded a candy-bouquet period in the relationship, but the business guy has no time to go on dates – his android double does it instead. It soon turns out that the heroine also sends her robotic copy to romantic meetings, and this all leads to the fact that androids fall in love with each other and run away from their overly busy owners. They are trying to track down robots that have gone out of control.

* * *

Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby will play in the survival story Suddenly, which, based on the novel of the same name by the navigator and writer Isabelle Otisier, will be directed by Tom Bideguin, screenwriter for a number of Jacques Audiar’s films (The Prophet, Rust and Bone, The Sisters Brothers). The actors will portray a couple in love sailing on a yacht across the Atlantic. A romantic journey turns into a nightmare: the heroes find themselves in the most severe conditions alone with the wild. Otisier in the book ruthlessly dissects the relationship between a man and a woman in an extreme situation and projects them onto modern society – apparently, the filmmakers will do the same.

* * *

Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe lead the ensemble of Walter Hill’s western “Dead For a Dollar”. The famous director and screenwriter invented the story of the bounty hunter Max Borlund (Waltz), who is trying to find and return the kidnapped wife of a businessman from Santa Fe – a lady with progressive political views for 1897. Traces lead to Mexico, and at the border, Max confronts his old enemy Joe Cribbens (Defoe), a professional gambler and rogue who Borlund once put behind bars.