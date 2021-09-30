Nicolas Cage took a tour of Stava Alley in Hollywood and showed off the star to his 5th wife

Nicolas Cage was photographed pointing to his Hollywood star as he walked hand in hand down the famous boulevard with his wife Riko Shibata, whom they had married just two months ago.

Nicolas Cage, 57, shared one of his impressive accomplishments with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, 27, when he showed her his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The couple, who were married on February 16, held hands as they strolled down the famous boulevard, and when they got to his famous star, which he received in July 1998, he happily pointed her out to her. They were surrounded by onlookers but seemed to share the sweet moment on their own, staying together. Look at the photo here!

During the walk, Nicholas looked unbeatable in a white button-down shirt, dark gray jacket, black trousers and black boots. Pretty Rico opted for an all-black ensemble that included a button-down shirt under a jacket, pants and boots. She also carried a bright pink handbag over her shoulder when he donned the sunglasses, and they were both wearing white protective masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Before their last time out on the street, Nicholas and Rico made headlines about their surprise marriage at the Wynn Hotel. The Las Vegas wedding was reportedly a gorgeous event, even attended by Nicholas’ ex-wife Alice Kim, with whom he has a 15-year-old son. Kal-El Coppola Cage… The actor confirmed the good news in a statement to local media.

“This is true and we are very happy!” He said.

A spokesman for Nicholas also said that the ceremony was “very private and secret,” which included “traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with the addition of verses Walt Whitman and haiku. “

Hours before they shared their big news on March 5, the newlyweds, who met over a year ago in Shige, Japan, were spotted on a romantic horse and carriage ride through New York’s Central Park. They huddled together under the covers and smiled happily as they enjoyed the beautiful scenery around them. After the trip, they headed to Tavern on the Green to rest and relax.

Nicholas’ marriage to Rico is his fifth marriage. In August, he revealed that they got engaged via FaceTime. “She left New York and returned to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I hadn’t seen her for six months, and then I realized that we are really happy together and we are very happy to spend this time together, so I finally just said: